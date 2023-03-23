JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.18

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.18 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.01). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.02), with a volume of 61,008 shares traded.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.83.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities



JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

