K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBL. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE KBL traded down C$0.85 on Thursday, reaching C$28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.24. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.53 and a 12-month high of C$34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

