KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.65

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $6.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 304,265 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,717,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,446 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,112,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,241,000.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.