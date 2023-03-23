KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.65

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $6.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 304,265 shares changing hands.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $926,300.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,598.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock valued at $115,406. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,717,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,446 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,112,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,241,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

