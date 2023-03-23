Kava Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.89 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Kava has a market cap of $397.34 million and $24.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018355 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,793,529 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

