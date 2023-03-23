Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 5,163 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Shares of META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

