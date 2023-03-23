Keel Point LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,797 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,367,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 91,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 606,736 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

