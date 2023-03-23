Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in ASML by 31.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Shares of ASML opened at $640.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.31. The company has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

