Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

