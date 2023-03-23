Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

