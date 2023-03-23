Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $414.21 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

