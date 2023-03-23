Keel Point LLC Takes $343,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

