Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 3,419 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

