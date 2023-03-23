Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 4.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,870,000 after acquiring an additional 706,666 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $19,233,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $34.17 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

