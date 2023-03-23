Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

