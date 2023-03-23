Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

