Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

SQ stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.