Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

MMLG stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

