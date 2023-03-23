KeyCorp Comments on Exagen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

XGN opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Exagen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

