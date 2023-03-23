Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 1195942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
