Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 1195942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

