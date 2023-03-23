Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.70

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.70 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.10), with a volume of 90572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.12).

Kin and Carta Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.58. The company has a market capitalization of £159.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,143.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.