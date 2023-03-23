Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.00

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$185.00 and last traded at C$185.00, with a volume of 13074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$181.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.63.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
