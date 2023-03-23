Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingfisher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.50.

Kingfisher Trading Up 2.0 %

Kingfisher Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.