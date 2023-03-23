Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,002,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 371,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

