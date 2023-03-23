KlayUniverse Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $3,133.06 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.098334 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,568.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

