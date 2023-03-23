KOK Tops One Day Volume of $629,999.69 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, KOK has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $35.05 million and $629,999.69 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00202411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,177.08 or 1.00033531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07018117 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $626,368.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

