Komodo One Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

