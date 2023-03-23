Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0412

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $121,600.14 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

