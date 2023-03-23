Konnect (KCT) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $116,994.92 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00359201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.16 or 0.26107984 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars.

