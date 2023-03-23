Kujira (KUJI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158,379.09

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $47.85 million and approximately $158,379.09 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43713268 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $179,167.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

