Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$89.85 and last traded at C$89.85. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kurita Water Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.21.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.