Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 1,431,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,413. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

