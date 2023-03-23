Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ITA traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 490,009 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.