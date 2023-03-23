Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $173.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 16.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $173,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

