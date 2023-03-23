Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $41.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1,574.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 369,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,385. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

