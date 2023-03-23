Legacy Wealth Management Inc Purchases 564 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,092,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,132,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 424,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,115. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

