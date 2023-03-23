LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,473 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

