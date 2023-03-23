LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956,712. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

