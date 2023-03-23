LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.8% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 477,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 422,183 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 4,002,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,561. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

