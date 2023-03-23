Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 12,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 50,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Light Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

About Light

(Get Rating)

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.