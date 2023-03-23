Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 12,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 50,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Light Stock Down 5.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
About Light
Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.
