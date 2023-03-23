Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $304.07

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €304.07 ($326.96) and traded as high as €313.55 ($337.15). Linde shares last traded at €312.10 ($335.59), with a volume of 112,536 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($376.34) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €311.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €304.28. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

