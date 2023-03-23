Linear (LINA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.94 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $111.21 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

