Litecoin Market Cap Hits $6.78 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $93.52 or 0.00325734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.78 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00016065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,545,027 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

