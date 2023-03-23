Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

