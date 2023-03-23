Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 104,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 187,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

