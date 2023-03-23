Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

