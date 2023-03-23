Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $227.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

