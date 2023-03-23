LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.23

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 97913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

