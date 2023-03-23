Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 2,962,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,682,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 159.26 and a beta of -0.70.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

