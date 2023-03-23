Luis Borges Sells 15,597 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) insider Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $55,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,083 shares in the company, valued at $884,244.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luis Borges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Luis Borges sold 63,616 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $239,832.32.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 213,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPSC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.