Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.57

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.57 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 241.30 ($2.96). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 241.10 ($2.96), with a volume of 8,112,281 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.57).

Man Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Man Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,714.29%.

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £204,000.94 ($250,523.08). 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

